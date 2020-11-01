Advertisement

Windy today, with showers by afternoon, changing to snow showers overnight.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be warmer than Halloween, but also windy, with gusts to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s before a cold front bring showers during the afternoon. The showers will change to snow showers tonight, and continue into midday Monday. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is likely, though mainly in the mountains. Monday will be blustery and cold, with highs only in the mid 30s. A second fast-moving system will bring another burst of snow showers Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with another 1 to 3 inches possible. The rest of Election Day will be partly sunny but cold.

After the snowy and cold start to the week, fall will be making a big comeback. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday, and upper 50s Thursday. Friday and Saturday will have a bit more clouds...generally partly sunny, but temperatures will be quite mild, with both days getting into the low 60s.

Morning weather webcast

Morning weather webcast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Some wind and snow in the forecast.

Sunday will be windy and warmer, with gusts over 30 mph expected. Showers are likely by afternoon, but will change to snow showers overnight and continue into Monday morning. A few inches accumulation is possible. Another few inches of snow is possible Monday night. The snow will melt as temperatures warm up significantly during the week.

Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today, but still rather chilly.

Halloween will be sunny but chilly, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s during trick-or-treat time. The week will start off with some snow and cold, but will warm up significantly later in the week.

Morning weather webcast

Morning weather webcast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Increasing sunshine today after some morning snow, south. Cold tonight. Sunny on Halloween.

Morning Weather Webcast

Gary has the latest forecast.

Thursday Weathercast

Your Thursday evening outlook

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

These early season winter storms are often tricky, and this one is no exception!

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Rain & snow moving in this afternoon