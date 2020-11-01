Windy today, with showers by afternoon, changing to snow showers overnight.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be warmer than Halloween, but also windy, with gusts to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley, and 30 mph elsewhere. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s before a cold front bring showers during the afternoon. The showers will change to snow showers tonight, and continue into midday Monday. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is likely, though mainly in the mountains. Monday will be blustery and cold, with highs only in the mid 30s. A second fast-moving system will bring another burst of snow showers Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with another 1 to 3 inches possible. The rest of Election Day will be partly sunny but cold.

After the snowy and cold start to the week, fall will be making a big comeback. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday, and upper 50s Thursday. Friday and Saturday will have a bit more clouds...generally partly sunny, but temperatures will be quite mild, with both days getting into the low 60s.

