YCQM Nov. 1, 2020

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me” why meat matters to some people heading to the polls. See how policy could affect what ends up on your table. Also, Vermont is shattering early-voting records. We talk to Secretary of State Jim Condos about that, what to expect at the polls, and how the state is safeguarding against fraud. We will also talk to Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, a specialist in infectious disease and the director of the Larner College of Medicine’s Vaccine Testing Center at UVM Medical Center. The center has been selected to participate in AstraZeneca’s phase-three trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine.

You Can Quote Me

