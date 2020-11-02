Advertisement

2018 election results illustrate where 2020 governor face off may be most contested: visualization

Phil Scott and David Zuckerman’s 2018 results show their voting blocs overlap in many Vermont towns.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will learn Tuesday whether Vermonters will give Phil Scott a third two-year term in office or if challenger David Zuckerman will get the job.

Both candidates have a track record of success across Vermont in previous elections. But as they go head to head this year, something will have to give.

Here’s what we’re talking about. This is an interactive look at the town-by-town results from the 2018 governor’s race. Towns colored in red are where Republican Phil Scott won a majority of votes. Towns colored in blue had more voters for his Democratic opponent, Christine Hallquist.

Compare that to the map of how David Zuckerman did in the 2018 lieutenant governor’s race. Zuckerman is represented in blue and Republican Don Turner is in red.

Select the map display by clicking or tapping on the choices below.


Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Recap of big Northern New York races

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A brief look at the top three races in on region of New York's North Country.

Politics

Last-minute campaigning by Gray, Milne in closely contested race

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
In what could be the most closely contested race for statewide office in Vermont, Molly Gray and Scott Milne are looking for your vote to become the next lieutenant governor. Our Dom Amato takes a look at the intense campaign in this unusual election year.

Politics

Scott and Zuckerman say future of Vermont now in voters’ hands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
It's the final push for candidates vying for your vote seeking Vermont's top job. Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at what these last few hours look like for Republican Gov. Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Politics

Towns, cities prepare polls for in-person voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
If you chose to hit the polls in person on Tuesday, Election Day will look very different this year. So what are towns doing to get ready? Our Ike Bendavid went to Williston to find out.

Latest News

Politics

Vermont sees record-breaking early voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Tens of thousands of Vermonters have voted early ahead of this Election Day.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 114th Assembly District

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 114th Assembly District is on the ballot this Tuesday in Essex County, New York. The seat has been held by Republican Dan Stec since 2013, but with Stec running for state Senate, three candidates are looking to fill the seat in the traditional GOP stronghold.

News

Campaign Countdown: Zuckerman and Scott spar on health care reform

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Health care is on the minds of voters in 2020 and the two candidates running for Vermont governor have very different views on how to best lower costs and improve service.

Politics

Vt. secretary of state expects 1% of mail-in ballots to be spoiled

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont's top election official says he expects about 1% of all mail-in ballots to have an error and not be counted.

Politics

Vt. secretary of state rolls out rules for poll watchers

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Leading up to Election Day, Vermont's secretary of state is rolling out rules for so-called poll watchers who can check whether people are eligible to vote.

AP

1M New Yorkers turn out for early voting across 4 days

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
State elections officials say 1 million New Yorkers cast ballots over the first four days of early voting.