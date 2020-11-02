2018 election results illustrate where 2020 governor face off may be most contested: visualization

We will learn Tuesday whether Vermonters will give Phil Scott a third two-year term in office or if challenger David Zuckerman will get the job.

Both candidates have a track record of success across Vermont in previous elections. But as they go head to head this year, something will have to give.

Here’s what we’re talking about. This is an interactive look at the town-by-town results from the 2018 governor’s race. Towns colored in red are where Republican Phil Scott won a majority of votes. Towns colored in blue had more voters for his Democratic opponent, Christine Hallquist.

Compare that to the map of how David Zuckerman did in the 2018 lieutenant governor’s race. Zuckerman is represented in blue and Republican Don Turner is in red.

Select the map display by clicking or tapping on the choices below.



2018 VT Governor 2018 Scott Heat Map 2018 Hallquist Heat Map 2018 Spoiled Ballots

2018 VT Lt. Governor 2018 Zuckerman Heat Map 2018 Turner Heat Map 2018 Spoiled Ballots Vermont Gores

