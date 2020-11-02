Advertisement

Burlington High School students to have some in-person classes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington school district has come up with a plan to get high school students back in the classroom, but only for half a day each week.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan informed parents on Monday that high schoolers displaced by the PCB contamination at BHS will attend classes at Edmunds Elementary and Middle School on Wednesdays. Half of the 970 students will go in the morning, the other half in the afternoon.

Edmunds is available because the elementary and middle school students are all remote on Wednesdays.

Flanagan says the district is continuing to look at a few options for a longer-term location for the high schoolers, but it’s unclear whether the former Macy’s building is still under consideration.

The district has reached a deal to utilize space above LL Bean in the old town center mall for support services and smaller educational programs.

