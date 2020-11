BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car rams into a home in Burlington.

It happened on Birch Court around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The impact damaged the left side of the house, just missing the front door.

Firefighters eventually towed the car away.

We don’t know much about what happened, but we will provide an update when we learn more.

