COVID-19 cases in NY have doubled in one month

File photo
File photo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State officials report that just under 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in October, roughly double the number who got the virus in September.

The increase mirrored one that has happened across the U.S. and in other nations this autumn as people have relaxed their guard against the disease and returned to school and other indoor activities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that the rise in New York has been slower than in some other states, but he cautioned that there are “danger signs all around us.”

