Friendly’s files for bankruptcy again

Friendly's Restaurant.
Friendly's Restaurant.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular East Coast restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy again.

Friendly’s filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Sunday.

The company says it intends to sell most of its assets to Amici Partners Group which invests in and runs eateries.

They say the sale will allow all of the 130 corporate-owned and franchised restaurants to stay open.

Friendly’s applied for bankruptcy once before in 2011.

Vermont’s only current location is in Williston.

Rutland’s Friendly’s closed back in 2018.

