Gov. Scott shows support for Dr. Fauci

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is showing his support for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This comes as the President has suggested he would fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert after the election.

During a rally early Monday morning in Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of a virus in the United States is still in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters. Trump replied, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Gov. Scott posted on social media saying: “If you believe in science, the data and the advice of real experts, please join me in supporting #TeamFauci. It has been the key to our success in Vermont and will help our country as well.”

If you believe in science, the data and the advice of real experts, please join me in supporting #TeamFauci. It has been... Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.