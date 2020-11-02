Healthy Living opens grocery store in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Healthy Living’s new Williston spot is seeing good foot traffic less than a week after opening.

It’s the second location for the local grocery store, which has its main location in South Burlington.

Inside, you’ll notice the Williston store is smaller and the aisles are straight instead of curving. Healthy Living says while they offer the main staples, there are fewer product varieties than the South Burlington store. So you might want to call ahead if there’s something specific you want.

They say having the Williston location allows them to serve another community.

“It pushed us in a really good direction, kind of east and south a bit. People from Richmond and Huntington are really excited we’re here because we’re a stop closer. And also there’s just a lot of housing expansion out here and we thought it was a perfect opportunity to tap into that market and provide people with a healthy foods store right in their neighborhood,” said Michael Membrino, the general manager of Healthy Living in Williston.

Healthy Living still plans to add another location in Shelburne. But that won’t happen for a couple of years.

Related Story:

Healthy Living to add Williston location

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.