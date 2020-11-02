Advertisement

Heavy winds spark barn fire, help put it out

Fire crews were called to flames coming from the roof of a large barn on Route 78 near Airport Road.
Fire crews were called to flames coming from the roof of a large barn on Route 78 near Airport Road.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy winds sparked a barn fire in Highgate Sunday afternoon, but the gusts also worked in firefighters' favor.

Fire crews were called to flames coming from the roof of a large barn on Route 78 near Airport Road. At first glance, officials say it looks like the wind blew the main electrical cable powering the barn into it’s tin roof, igniting the fire. Luckily, the wind was also blowing the flames away from the walls, so crews were able to get it under control quickly. Officials say the main structure was saved, and the roof took the brunt of damage.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police looking for liquor store burglars

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are looking for two people who burglarized a liquor store in St. Albans early Sunday morning.

News

How to “test out” of New York’s 14-day quarantine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Now, people who take a trip to New York won’t have to wait to explore the state.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Two cars totaled in a head on crash in Charlotte

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Head on collision on Route 7 in Charlotte

Latest News

News

Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

News

Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

Updated: 10 hours ago
Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

News

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

News

Are COVID safe weddings possible? Experts say it can be done

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
There’s a lot of steps that can be taken to try to avoid COVID outbreaks at weddings.

News

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Updated: 11 hours ago
What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

News

Guardrail damaged, driver leaves scene of accident

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help finding whoever hit a guardrail in Ryegate.