Heavy winds spark barn fire, help put it out

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy winds sparked a barn fire in Highgate Sunday afternoon, but the gusts also worked in firefighters' favor.

Fire crews were called to flames coming from the roof of a large barn on Route 78 near Airport Road. At first glance, officials say it looks like the wind blew the main electrical cable powering the barn into it’s tin roof, igniting the fire. Luckily, the wind was also blowing the flames away from the walls, so crews were able to get it under control quickly. Officials say the main structure was saved, and the roof took the brunt of damage.

