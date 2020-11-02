Advertisement

High winds, up to 10 inches of snow headed for New York(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A wintry weather system is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow accompanied by winds up to 50 mph across parts of New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged caution Sunday night, saying snow and high winds will likely make travel treacherous through Tuesday morning.

Parts of western and central New York, the Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley are expected to see 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Some lake-effect snowfall areas of central and northern New York may get up to 10 inches.

Cuomo said high winds will likely affect travel through Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

