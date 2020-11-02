Hinesburg hands out “Burg Bucks” to support local businesses

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Hinesburg residents are receiving an incentive to shop locally -- a $20 voucher they get two weeks to use. The goal of the program is to help keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Melissa Levy of the Hinesburg Economic Committee says town applied for a $10,000 grant and got it. Eight-thousand dollars goes towards to the bucks, and the rest goes towards making them. Each household in the town is eligible to receive a voucher for $20 to spend at participating local shops.

“Free money, who doesn’t love free money," Levy said. “So we’re trying to create additional impact on our local businesses by making it easier for people to spend their money at local businesses.”

Residents can only use up to $10 of the voucher at one time and must spend $10 of their own in order to get $10 off. That means shops will get double the profit.

“I’ve been in a couple of different state programs including this one," said Ginny Koucher, owner of Blue Cottage in Hinesburg. "It helps bring in new customers, which is great. Any awareness you can get, they come in, they spend their money, they get to know the store. So, it’s been very good for me.”

And locals like Burg Buck recipient Peter Chlumecky say that they want to help their neighbors, especially since they are all quality businesses. Plus, he says it’s a chance to explore shops he doesn’t usually visit.

“I think we we support them anyway, and I’m looking forward to -- maybe some of them I haven’t supported before. I’ll check them out. So it’s just a good opportunity," Chlumecky said.

Any extra Burg Bucks will go to the Hinesburg Food Shelf.

