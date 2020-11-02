How to “test out” of New York’s 14-day quarantine

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Now, people who take a trip to New York won’t have to wait to explore the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing out-of-state visitors to “test out” of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Travelers must take a COVID19 test within three days prior to landing in New York, quarantine for at least three days upon arrival, then take another test on the fourth day there. If the last test comes back negative, they’re free to hit the streets.

Essential workers and residents in states that border New York, like Vermont, are still exempt from quarantine. All travelers must continue to fill out the traveler information form upon arrival into New York State to contribute to the contact tracing program.

The new protocol goes into effect Wednesday.

