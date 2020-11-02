MiVT: Elli Parr Jewelry

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Charlotte-based jewelry-maker Sara Nelson has been a creative mind for all of her life.

“Growing up as a kid, I did art classes, I did pottery, I did dance, so just very creative things," Nelson said.

But it was her desire to get out of the rat race that led to her making a big, sparkly change.

“In 2019, I hit this kind of point in my life where I couldn’t do it all. I had two little kids, I had a demanding corporate job and I felt like I wasn’t present in anything. Something had to give and I didn’t want to give up this passion. I wanted to be more present with my family, so I took a leap of faith and left corporate America in 2019 to fulfill it full time.”

So she opened Elli Parr, a jewelry company offering custom, handmade creations, crafted right here in Vermont.

“Every piece is handcrafted, and every bracelet, of course, is beaded one by one. So there’s measurements, we make sure to do a lot of quality control, make sure every each bead looks right, there’s a certain pattern we want to go for," she explained.

In January, she opened her Charlotte studio.

“Having a product-based business, it’s really hard to sell completely virtually and online. You want people to feel your product, see your product. Being a small business, you want to engage with your customer. See what they’re looking for. So, I had to pivot quite a bit," she said.

Though she was closed for a few months, she’s since reopened and is ready to help all clients find their perfect pieces.

“It’s about making sure to really give them what they need because we’re not these huge big e-commerce companies. We’re small shops here, and it really is about the customer and how we can make their experience a little bit different and much better," Nelson said.

That willingness to go above and beyond is what makes Nelson and her allergen-free, demi-precious works of art different.

A personal product, from her hands to yours.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.