Plattsburgh city leaders to provide COVID-19 update

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Monday, Plattsburgh city leaders are expected to give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases.

The press conference at City Hall will also share information about the downtown public parking system and a new city website and text notification system.

After an outbreak of COVID-19 at SUNY Plattsburgh, we’re told only one student tested positive over the weekend. That’s after a pool of more than 1400 tests were done.

In the past two weeks, 29 positive cases have been reported.

Three students are in isolation after testing negative with a rapid test and are waiting on a PCR result. 40 students and 10 employees are in quarantine.

Sunday, November 1 Update: The campus community recorded one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The student, now... Posted by SUNY Plattsburgh on Sunday, November 1, 2020

