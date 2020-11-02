Plattsburgh city leaders to provide COVID-19 update
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Monday, Plattsburgh city leaders are expected to give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases.
The press conference at City Hall will also share information about the downtown public parking system and a new city website and text notification system.
After an outbreak of COVID-19 at SUNY Plattsburgh, we’re told only one student tested positive over the weekend. That’s after a pool of more than 1400 tests were done.
In the past two weeks, 29 positive cases have been reported.
Three students are in isolation after testing negative with a rapid test and are waiting on a PCR result. 40 students and 10 employees are in quarantine.
