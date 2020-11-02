Police: Bennington County man fires pistol at parked car

SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Searsburg man will be in court Monday after police say he fired a gun near a car parked at the end of his driveway.

It happened last Thursday around 3 p.m. on Route 8 in Searsburg.

Police say two men were stopped in a car at the end of Thomas Shea’s driveway.

We’re told Shea confronted the men with a pistol in hand, then fired a round while standing near the car and again in the direction of the car as they drove off.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.