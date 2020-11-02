Police looking for liquor store burglars

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two people who burglarized a liquor store in St. Albans early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3:45 a.m., they responded to the Beverage Mart at 211 Lake Street, where the alarm was going off. When officers arrived, they could tell someone broke in, but no one was there. They determined $5,000 worth of vape products, cigarettes, and alcohol had been stolen.

The suspects are described as two white males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and masks. If you know who they are, call the St. Albans Police Department at (802) 524-2166.

