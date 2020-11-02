Advertisement

Recap of big Northern New York races

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are keeping a close eye on many races in our region, including the New York’s 21st Congressional district.

It’s a rematch between incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik and Democrat and former St. Lawrence County Legislator Tedra Cobb. Cobb ran against Congresswoman Stefanik in 2018 and lost by 14 points.

The race gained national attention earlier this year during President Trump’s impeachment hearings. Stefanik played a large role, going after witnesses on the president’s behalf. Both campaigns benefited, raking in millions in donations during the proceedings.

Stefanik is seeking her fourth term and says she is proud of her record in staying bipartisan, bringing money to veterans and hospitals during the pandemic. Cobb spent eight years as a St. Lawrence County legislator.

She lists her achievements as ethics reform and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Other big races in the region are the New York 45th Senate District race. The district is the largest Senate district in the state. Sen. Betty Little is retiring and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are vying to replace her.

Also, there’s the Plattsburgh Mayors race. Current Mayor Colin Read lost in the primary, so no incumbent running. Democrat Chris Rosenquest and Republican Scott Beebie are on the ballot.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

