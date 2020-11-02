Advertisement

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

There’s lots of inventory and plenty of discounts
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – From small shops to big stores, retailers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season in what’s been a challenging pandemic year.

“They’ve been preparing for this holiday season since the time, I believe, they realized this was not going to be a normal year,” said Bill Thorne of the National Retail federation.

The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

“These retailers, especially these small local retailers on main streets across America, are really needing your help right now,” Thorne said. “So, getting out there, buying now, getting that checklist done, you don’t have to worry about that later on.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is expecting consumers to spend slightly less on gifts than last year, but shell out a little more for decorations, for a total just under $1,000.

“The inventory is there,” Thorne said. “They are offering the discounts and the prices that people want to pay and our research has shown that people will shop early.”

Recent retail sales have made the NRF hopeful that this will be a strong holiday shopping season.

“People want the shopping experience,” Thorne said. “They have been forced basically to stay home. They want to get out and enjoy and partake in something they’ve known all of their lives.”

The retail organization believes online sales to be higher this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

