CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow has closed the Notch Road-- that’s scenic Route 108 in Cambridge.

Crews are closing the gates on either side of the mountain

VTrans says it will monitor the weather and road conditions in the days to come and will reopen the Notch if road conditions improve.

— Vermont Agency of Transportation (@AOTVermont) November 2, 2020

