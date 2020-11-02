St. Michael’s College sees more positive cases of COVID

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More positive COVID-19 tests at St. Michael’s College.

Between Saturday and Monday, the Colchester school had 22 positive tests.

The previous week, they had 34.

The week before that they had nine confirmed cases.

That adds up to 65 cases over the last three weeks.

