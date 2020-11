WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather left roads slick on this Monday.

Vermont State Police say they have responded to more than 30 crashes since 5:30 a.m. Monday related to icy road conditions.

They are urging drivers to slow down.

*#Winter is BACK* Since 5:30 AM, VSP has responded to over 30 crashes (and rising) related to ice & snowy road conditions. With wintry weather today & @NWSBurlington more predicted through tomorrow, please SLOW DOWN.



In related news, Vt 108 @Smugglers_Notch is CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/5d0vXjzH3Y — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) November 2, 2020

