UVM class prepares students for Election Day

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One class at the University of Vermont has been watching the Presidential campaigns a little closer this year as they get ready for Election Day.

“I mean this is a really unique election," said Justin Morgan-Parmett, the Campaign Rhetoric class instructor.

As we wind down campaign season and get ready to make a pick for president, classes like Morgan-Parmett’s at UVM are providing a bit of extra perspective.

“I designed the syllabus in order to give the students a good breathe of the history of major and important components of campaigns,” he said.

The class is Campaign Rhetoric. And it focuses on campaigns as they happen in relation to those historically.

“I think its hard to not just grab on to the current events of what is constantly happening," said Morgan-Parmett.

And the students have grabbed on. They spend the beginning of every class catching up on the most recent campaign happenings. They then compare it to what has already happened.

Morgan-Parmett says they then cover topics like social media usage, age and health of candidates, and of course COVID-19.

“The students in my class are really engaged in the process of the election and so following different controversies, major significant events, some of the major health events in relation to COVID are probably some of the most important things we have been discussing,” said Morgan-Parmett.

“It’s helped me better understand why politicians say the things they say," said Aiden Doherty, a UVM senior.

He has worked on campaigns in the past, so he considered himself politically engaged. But this class has offered a look at the election year through a new lens.

“This is a really great way to kind of look deeper on the rhetoric. Why they choose the words they choose. Its just interesting to look at that lens of it,” said Doherty.

And while the goal isn’t to push students to either side of the aisle, it does provide a deeper electoral perspective.

“But it helps us see fundamental differences in how discourse helps to shape peoples ideas of why they end up being persuaded one way or the other," said Morgan-Parmett. "I don’t think the class is really changing peoples political views. But it helps them really understand how and why elections take place and what candidates are doing.”

Doherty says that one of the most interesting parts of the class so far for him has been how candidates campaign writing has dwindled down from long speeches to quick soundbites that work well on social media.

He also says he definitely feels ready to cast his vote Tuesday morning.

