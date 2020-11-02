Advertisement

UVM Health Network still dealing with cyberattack, mysterious smell

The UVM Medical Center-File photo
The UVM Medical Center-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update on a pair of issues facing the UVM Health Network: Last week’s cyberattack and the mysterious smell making people sick at the Fanny Allen campus.

Last week, the UVM Health Network announced that they were part of a cyberattack affecting all six of its hospitals and forcing them to cancel or postpone some patient visits and procedures.

Monday, hospital officials said their computer systems are still down and could take days to come back online.

Care is still going on at the hospital, they are just offline and using paper.

Hospital officials say they still don’t know the reason or cause of the cyberattack but say there was not a ransom request.

“What I am hearing from them is that progress is good, it’s steady, but it’s a tremendous amount of work ahead of us until we know that we have a stable system that is completely cleared of this virus and we can use it normally,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the president and COO of the UVM Health Network.

Also, hospital officials say they are still investigating that mysterious odor at the Fanny Allen campus.

Ten staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous in the rehab center.

The 14 patients getting inpatient rehab care at the Fanny Allen campus were transferred to the main campus. The rest of the hospital is being monitored but is open.

The rehab center just recently reopened after a similar situation in May, when several staff members got sick after being exposed to a mysterious smell.

Hospital staffers say they’re doing their best to reach out to patients to reschedule appointments but are having trouble because their computer systems are still offline.

They ask those who had appointments to be patient.

