Vermont sees record-breaking early voting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is seeing record-breaking early voting in this election.

According to Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, 242,700 Vermonters had already cast their ballots as of Friday.

That shatters the record of 95,000 Vermonters who voted early or absentee in the 2016 general election.

Condos says he expects that number to only go up before Tuesday, which is Election Day.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you can bring it to your town clerk before they close on Monday or to your polling place Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

