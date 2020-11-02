Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser apologizes for interview on Russian propaganda network

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Dr. Scott Atlas, one of President Donald Trump’s science advisers, is apologizing after appearing on the Russian state-funded TV channel RT to criticize lockdown measures aimed at stemming the coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday, Atlas wrote he was unaware that RT was a registered foreign agent. He said he regretted the interview and apologized, particularly to the national security community, “for allowing myself to be taken advantage of.”

Atlas told RT over the weekend that he considered the COVID-19 pandemic to be mostly under control and that it was actually lockdowns that are “killing people.”

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which applies to people or companies disseminating information in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments, political parties and other “foreign principals.”

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged RT served as a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin as part of a multi-pronged effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia denies interfering.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, stumbles in pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Attack on Afghan university leaves 19 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 19 dead and 22 wounded at the war-torn country’s largest school.

National Politics

Businesses board up windows ahead of election

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Many cities and and businesses are concerned about what will happen in the wake of Tuesday's vote.

National Politics

Campaigns draw to a close as Trump threatens legal action

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

Latest News

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WLNE staff
She says she got some pushback on social media from people accusing her of lying to get attention.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A woman said she found needles inside a pack of Halloween candy brought home by her daughter.

National

Florida 2000: what happened and could history repeat?

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gov. Scott shows support for Dr. Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott is showing his support for Dr. Anthony Fauci. This comes as President Trump threatens to fire Fauci