Windy weather, snow in parts of northern New England

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are expecting wind gusts up to 50 mph, and snow is falling in northern Vermont, with more on the way.

The National Weather Service Monday issued wind advisories through 7 p.m.

The weather service said tree limbs could be blown down and power there was the possibility of power outages.

Some areas got hail Monday morning.

In Vermont, the state Agency of Transportation says Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge has been closed due to the snowy conditions.

The closure of the road in the fall is an unofficial marker of the beginning of winter driving conditions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

