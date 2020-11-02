Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a blustery and cold day today, with snow showers lingering across parts of our region. There are some breaks of sunshine, but the snow will be back before we know it!

After a bit of a break, a clipper will bring another batch of snow through this evening through the overnight hours. The snow will accumulate in the higher elevations, but even in the valleys there could be anywhere from a trace to 3″ by Tuesday morning. The higher elevations will be getting 3-6″ by Tuesday afternoon, with some of the mountaintops getting close to a foot of snow. I know skiers and riders are getting excited about that!

Election Day on Tuesday will start with some lingering snow showers, mainly north, near the Canadian border. Then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Wednesday, our temperatures will begin to moderate and along with some sunshine it will feel like fall again. Temperatures will reach the 60s by the end of the week and over the weekend!

Leave yourself some extra time and take it easy Tuesday morning, the roads may be slippery with cold temperatures and a coating of snow.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Snowy, blustery Monday. More snow tonight into early Tuesday. Then clearing & turning warmer later in week.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 19 hours ago
WCAX Sunday 6 p.m. News

Latest News

Forecast

Accumulating snow on the way, especially in the mountains.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Two rounds of snow showers will bring accumulating snow...one tonight through midday Monday, and a second one Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Total accumulation by Tuesday morning will be elevation dependent...from a trace to 2 inches in the valleys, to 6 to 9 inches near the summits. The snow will melt during the week, however, as much warmer temperatures take over through next weekend.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST
Morning weather webcast

Forecast

Windy today, with showers by afternoon, changing to snow showers overnight.

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph likely. Showers are likely during the afternoon, then change to snow showers overnight. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Another round of snow showers will occur Monday night, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulation. The snow will melt as we warm up significantly later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Forecast

Some wind and snow in the forecast.

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be windy and warmer, with gusts over 30 mph expected. Showers are likely by afternoon, but will change to snow showers overnight and continue into Monday morning. A few inches accumulation is possible. Another few inches of snow is possible Monday night. The snow will melt as temperatures warm up significantly during the week.

Forecast

Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today, but still rather chilly.

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Halloween will be sunny but chilly, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s during trick-or-treat time. The week will start off with some snow and cold, but will warm up significantly later in the week.