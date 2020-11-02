BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a blustery and cold day today, with snow showers lingering across parts of our region. There are some breaks of sunshine, but the snow will be back before we know it!

After a bit of a break, a clipper will bring another batch of snow through this evening through the overnight hours. The snow will accumulate in the higher elevations, but even in the valleys there could be anywhere from a trace to 3″ by Tuesday morning. The higher elevations will be getting 3-6″ by Tuesday afternoon, with some of the mountaintops getting close to a foot of snow. I know skiers and riders are getting excited about that!

Election Day on Tuesday will start with some lingering snow showers, mainly north, near the Canadian border. Then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Wednesday, our temperatures will begin to moderate and along with some sunshine it will feel like fall again. Temperatures will reach the 60s by the end of the week and over the weekend!

Leave yourself some extra time and take it easy Tuesday morning, the roads may be slippery with cold temperatures and a coating of snow.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.