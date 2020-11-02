BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy first Monday of November, everyone! We have some serious winter weather to deal with for the next day-and-a-half, and then we’ll do a complete about face, with a stretch of sunny, warm weather as we go through the second half of the week.

A trough of low pressure will be swinging through early today with snow showers, especially in the higher elevations. By this afternoon, we’ll get some sunshine going. But temperatures will be stuck in the 30s, and blustery WNW winds will make it feel more like it’s in the low-to-mid teens or colder.

Another round of snow will move in this evening through the overnight hours as a clipper whips across from west to east. The snow will accumulate in the higher elevations, but even in the valleys there could be anywhere from a trace to 3″ by Tuesday morning. The higher elevations will be getting 3-6″ by Tuesday afternoon, with some of the mountaintops getting close to a foot of snow.

Election Day on Tuesday will start with some lingering snow showers, mainly north, near the Canadian border. Then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Starting on Wednesday, a serious warm-up will begin along with dry, sunny conditions. By the time we get into the weekend, high temperatures will be climbing into the low-to-mid-60s.

Take it easy on the roads over the next couple of days, especially on Tuesday morning, with one of our first rounds of widespread slick roads. -Gary

