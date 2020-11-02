Advertisement

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy first Monday of November, everyone! We have some serious winter weather to deal with for the next day-and-a-half, and then we’ll do a complete about face, with a stretch of sunny, warm weather as we go through the second half of the week.

A trough of low pressure will be swinging through early today with snow showers, especially in the higher elevations. By this afternoon, we’ll get some sunshine going. But temperatures will be stuck in the 30s, and blustery WNW winds will make it feel more like it’s in the low-to-mid teens or colder.

Another round of snow will move in this evening through the overnight hours as a clipper whips across from west to east. The snow will accumulate in the higher elevations, but even in the valleys there could be anywhere from a trace to 3″ by Tuesday morning. The higher elevations will be getting 3-6″ by Tuesday afternoon, with some of the mountaintops getting close to a foot of snow.

Election Day on Tuesday will start with some lingering snow showers, mainly north, near the Canadian border. Then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Starting on Wednesday, a serious warm-up will begin along with dry, sunny conditions. By the time we get into the weekend, high temperatures will be climbing into the low-to-mid-60s.

Take it easy on the roads over the next couple of days, especially on Tuesday morning, with one of our first rounds of widespread slick roads. -Gary

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Weather Webcast

WCAX Sunday 6 p.m. News

Forecast

Accumulating snow on the way, especially in the mountains.

By Dave Busch
Two rounds of snow showers will bring accumulating snow...one tonight through midday Monday, and a second one Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Total accumulation by Tuesday morning will be elevation dependent...from a trace to 2 inches in the valleys, to 6 to 9 inches near the summits. The snow will melt during the week, however, as much warmer temperatures take over through next weekend.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Morning weather webcast

Forecast

Windy today, with showers by afternoon, changing to snow showers overnight.

By Dave Busch
Today will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph likely. Showers are likely during the afternoon, then change to snow showers overnight. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Another round of snow showers will occur Monday night, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulation. The snow will melt as we warm up significantly later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Forecast

Some wind and snow in the forecast.

By Dave Busch
Sunday will be windy and warmer, with gusts over 30 mph expected. Showers are likely by afternoon, but will change to snow showers overnight and continue into Monday morning. A few inches accumulation is possible. Another few inches of snow is possible Monday night. The snow will melt as temperatures warm up significantly during the week.

Forecast

Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today, but still rather chilly.

By Dave Busch
Halloween will be sunny but chilly, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s during trick-or-treat time. The week will start off with some snow and cold, but will warm up significantly later in the week.

Forecast

Morning weather webcast

Morning weather webcast

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Increasing sunshine today after some morning snow, south. Cold tonight. Sunny on Halloween.