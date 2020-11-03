Added safety measures this election

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - As voters across the region head to the polls, individual towns are taking added precautions to ensure the process is safe for everyone.

In Hanover New Hampshire, the polling location was changed from the high school to the Levron fieldhouse at Dartmouth to allow for more social distancing. All voters are being screened prior to entering and getting their temperatures checked. No one is allowed to take off their masks inside. Poll workers have a separate location outdoors to eat and drink.

“This is a gathering of more than a thousand people at some point during the day and that is not a good idea right now. But we got to do it because it is Election Day, so we are going to take every reasonable measure we can to keep people safe,” said Hanover Town Moderator Jeremy Eggleton.

Election officials in Hanover are expecting turnout to exceed that of 2016. That’s despite the fact that only half the normal number of Dartmouth students are on campus right now.

