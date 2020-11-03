Advertisement

Afghans mourn those killed in horrific IS attack on university

A burned office at Kabul University is seen after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle.
A burned office at Kabul University is seen after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday to honor the 22 people killed in a horrific attack a day earlier on Kabul University, which was claimed by the Islamic State group. Most of those killed were students and another 27 people were wounded, some of them critically.

The brutal, hours-long assault on Monday was the second attack on an educational institution in the Afghan capital in as many weeks amid a soaring rise in violence and chaos across the country, even as the Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar.

The Islamic State affiliate also claimed the earlier attack, on Oct. 24, that killed 24 students at a tutoring center in Kabul’s mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. The militant group has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites and has claimed a number of vicious attacks since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014.

Outside Kabul University, a small group of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday, demanding a cease-fire and urging the government to withdraw from the negotiations with the Taliban until a permanent end to hostilities is declared. Some held signs reading “why are you killing us?”

Mohammad Rahed, a policy and public administration student killed in the attack, posted a video to social media just days before the assault, where he urged people to live each moment and to “live with a smile.” The video was widely shared after the attack.

His father told local media his son wanted to be president of Afghanistan and “honestly serve my people.”

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani warned that the perpetrators would be pursued.

“We will not remain silent. We will take the revenge,” he said in a video message Tuesday. “Our brave forces are after you everywhere and they will eliminate you.”

The assault on the university was condemned by the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Human rights groups have expressed their outrage and Torek Farhadi, a political commentator in Kabul and former government advisor, called for a “transparent investigation” into security in the Afghan capital to determine how heavily armed gunmen gained access to the country’s largest educational institution.

The Islamic State group is not part of peace talks underway in Qatar and despite its claims of responsibility, the government has blamed the Taliban for the attacks. Under an agreement signed with the U.S., the Taliban have committed to fighting militancy, specifically the Islamic State group.

The government’s lead negotiator in peace talks, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, called for an immediate cease-fire announcement from the Taliban.

The Taliban, which condemned the attack on the university and denied involvement within hours of its start, have refused to declare a cease-fire, saying it would be part of the negotiations.

But if not a cease-fire, then a significant reduction in violence has taken on increasing importance as Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday made a surprise visit to Pakistan, calling on Islamabad to urge the insurgent movement to reduce violence.

Pakistan has been critical in pushing Taliban into talks. Even as the Taliban, ousted by the U.S.-led coalition in 2001, maintain their political office in Doha, where talks are being held, their leadership councils are located in Pakistan.

Khalilzad brokered a peace pact with the Taliban that the U.S. signed in February and that was seen at the time as Afghanistan’s best chance at peace after more than 40 years of war. That deal, which is to allow U.S. and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 19 years, also paved the way for the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Khalilzad condemned the university assault but also warned that “this barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.”

Family members of the victims mourned their loved ones on local TV and called for the government to investigate security lapses.

___

Gannon reported from Islamabad.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Austrian minister: No indication of second attacker

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austria’s top security official said Tuesday that evidence gathered so far shows no indication that there was a second assailant in the attack in Vienna.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.

News

Franklin County Health Dept. looks into spike in cases

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Franklin County Health Department reports a spike in positive cases, the majority are tied to the Alice Center

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 3-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.

Latest News

News

Free bike rides being offered to the polls in Burlington

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Greenride Offers Free Bike Rides in Burlington on Election Day

National Politics

People infected with COVID-19 can go to the polls, CDC says

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The agency said anyone isolating with the virus or in quarantine because they may have been exposed to it can still exercise their right to vote safely.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

News

Voters head to the polls this Election Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Tuesday is Election Day and while many people have already cast their vote, many voters were seen lining up at polling locations early Tuesday morning.

News

Election turns out first-time voters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
First time voters come out this Election Day.

News

St. Michael’s College sees more positive cases of COVID

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More COVID-19 tests at St. Michael's College have come up positive.