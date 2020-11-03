America East releases basketball schedules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The America East Conference announced the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball league schedule on Monday morning. The schedules will feature a full double round-robin schedule of 18 conference games and the format consists of weekend series (Saturday and Sunday) where a team hosts the same opponent on back-to-back days for two games.

“We acknowledge this will be a unique season with many variables both within and outside of our control, but believe this format along with our health and safety protocols will best position each institution and the conference for basketball competition,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen. “By prioritizing conference play, reducing travel and preserving flexibility, this schedule will give us the best opportunity to successfully navigate this season in the safest way possible.”

“Today’s release of the America East Basketball schedules is another important step towards return to competition for our teams,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. “I appreciate the leadership of Commissioner Huchthausen and the America East staff who have been highly collaborative in working with the membership to create schedules and protocols that prioritize safety while providing student-athletes with an opportunity for meaningful competition.”

The women will get the conference slate underway against UMass Lowell with a two-game set on December 19-20. The men will travel to UML the same weekend.

The women will host four league opponents – UMass Lowell, Binghamton (Jan. 9-10), Hartford (Jan. 23-24), and UMBC (Feb. 27-28).

The men will welcome five teams to Patrick Gym – NJIT (Dec. 27-28), UAlbany (Jan. 2-3), Maine (Jan. 16-17), Stony Brook (Jan. 30-31), and New Hampshire (Feb. 18-19).

The women will head to Long Island to play defending conference champion Stony Brook on Jan. 30-31. The men will play the regular season finale at UMBC on Feb. 27-28 in a rematch of last year’s America East Semifinal.

While spectators will not be permitted, all conferences games will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+. UVM’s non-conference schedule and game times will be announced at a later date.

2020-21 VERMONT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Dec. 19-20 – vs. UMass Lowell

Dec. 27-28 – at NJIT

Jan. 2-3 – at UAlbany

Jan. 9-10 – vs. Binghamton

Jan. 16-17 – at Maine

Jan. 23-24 – vs. Hartford

Jan. 30-31 – at Stony Brook

Feb. 13-14 – at New Hampshire

Feb. 27-28 – vs. UMBC

2020-21 VERMONT MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Dec. 19-20 – at UMass Lowell

Dec. 27-28 – vs. NJIT

Jan. 2-3 – vs. UAlbany

Jan. 9-10 – at Binghamton

Jan. 16-17 – vs. Maine

Jan. 23-24 – at Hartford

Jan. 30-31 – vs. Stony Brook

Feb. 18-19 – vs. New Hampshire

Feb. 27-28 – at UMBC

Courtesy: UVM Athletics

