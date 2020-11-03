Advertisement

Correction: Virus Outbreak-New Hampshire story

Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court
Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can't show up in court
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - In a story October 29, 2020, about the New Hampshire Supreme Court considering whether remote House sessions would be constitutional, The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Penny Dean represented the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition and ReopenNH.

She represented Joseph Hoell, who requested the hearing on behalf of the firearms coalition. That request was made jointly with the ReopenNH organization, but Dean did not represent that group.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

