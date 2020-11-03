Correction: Virus Outbreak-New Hampshire story

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - In a story October 29, 2020, about the New Hampshire Supreme Court considering whether remote House sessions would be constitutional, The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Penny Dean represented the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition and ReopenNH.

She represented Joseph Hoell, who requested the hearing on behalf of the firearms coalition. That request was made jointly with the ReopenNH organization, but Dean did not represent that group.

