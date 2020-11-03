Advertisement

Dog-skiing season opens in Mad River Valley

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are taking advantage of the first major snowfall to get a head start on winter fun.

In Moretown, where some areas received nearly a foot of snow, Megan Schultz and her dog Betsy took advantage of the early dump to take some turns on the hill by her house. Her furry friend was with her every step of the way.

“I’ve been skiing with Betsy now for two years. I skied with my Sydney before then for well over 10 years, and it’s fun you know,” Schultz said.

Schultz says at two-years-old, Betsy still has a lot of learning to refine her technique. Schultz recommends dog-skiing as a great way to get outside with your pooch.

