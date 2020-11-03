Advertisement

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges that she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

On Oct. 30, prosecutors said in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge that they will in the next week give Maxwell’s lawyers over 1.2 million documents from devices seized from Epstein’s residences.

They say they’ve already turned over more than 350,000 pages of documents, including search warrants, subpoena returns and some records related to law enforcement investigations of Epstein.

Defense lawyers have complained since Maxwell’s July arrest that prosecutors are slow walking the turnover of evidence the defense needs to prepare its arguments to challenge charges against the 58-year-old British socialite. The arguments are due Dec. 21.

“Summer is gone, Winter is coming, and the Government has failed to make good on its promises,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers said in an Oct. 23 letter to the trial judge that prosecutors had promised substantial production of evidence would occur quickly, but so far it has been “'substantial' in size, not substance.”

They said about one fourth of the documents turned over so far relate to materials from civil litigation to which Ms. Maxwell was a party and the remainder relate largely to Epstein and have nothing to do with the 1994 to 1997 time period of the conspiracy alleged in charges against her.

In their letter, prosecutors called the defense claims factually and legally incorrect.

“Contrary to the defense’s suggestion, the Government has made numerous productions consistent with the discovery schedule in this case and is working diligently to continue to meet the discovery deadlines in this case,” they wrote.

Prosecutors also disputed defense claims that Maxwell did not have adequate access to evidence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is held without bail. Prosecutors said she has access to the materials 13 hours per day, longer than any other inmate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.

Latest News

National Politics

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.

National

Raw: Hurricane Eta brings strong winds and rain to Honduras

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Honduras begins to feel impacts as Hurricane Eta nears landfall in Central America.

National

Attack in Vienna hit nightlife; suspect sought to join IS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect in Monday night’s attack was identified as a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State extremist group in Syria.

News

Franklin County, NY, Health Dept. looks into spike in cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Franklin County, New York, health officials are reporting a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, many of them tied to a Malone nursing home.

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 3-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.