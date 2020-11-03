Advertisement

Franklin County Health Dept. looks into spike in cases(Avera Health)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Health Department reports a spike in positive cases.

The majority are tied to the Alice Center, which is a New York nursing home.

We’re told both residents and employees have tested positive and contract tracing is underway.

Health experts say they’re concerned at least two of the cases may result in additional cases and clusters.

They are reminding people spreading can occur even with someone doesn’t have symptoms, so it’s important to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.

