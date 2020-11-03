Free bike rides being offered to the polls in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you can bundle up a bit, you can get a free bike ride to the polls.

The owner of Greenride bike share in Burlington, Vermont is participating in Roll to the Polls.

That means free bikes to polling places in Burlington on Tuesday.

Organizers say transportation problems were why some Americans haven’t voted in the past, so they’re trying to fix that.

