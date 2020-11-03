Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

News

Dog-skiing season opens in Mad River Valley

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Many Vermonters are taking advantage of the first major snowfall to get a head start on winter fun.

News

How small communities handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A look at how all the mail-in and dropped off ballots are handled in one small Vermont community.

News

Many Vermonters choose to make in-person appearance at polls

Updated: 28 minutes ago
In a year when many have already cast their ballots long before Election Day, Vermont polling locations are not nearly as busy as years past. With over 260,000 ballots cast early, it represents 80-percent of the turnout in the last presidential election.

Latest News

Politics

A look at the voting process in a small Vermont community

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
In-person voting got underway in Vermont Tuesday morning. Some 20% of communities here hand count their ballots. One of those is Brookfield. Our Scott Fleishman checked in with voters and shows you how the process takes place in a small town.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

News

National Sandwich Day observances in Vermont

Updated: 58 minutes ago
In addition to Tuesday’s national election, it also happens to be National Sandwich Day.