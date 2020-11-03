Advertisement

Mainers using ranked voting for president for first time

A historic election is taking place in Maine, where voters are using a ranked-choice voting system to determine the state's electoral votes for the first time in U.S. history.
A historic election is taking place in Maine, where voters are using a ranked-choice voting system to determine the state’s electoral votes for the first time in U.S. history.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A historic election is taking place in Maine, where voters are using a ranked-choice voting system to determine the state’s electoral votes for the first time in U.S. history.

Voters are able to rank Republican President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen, Green nominee Howie Hawkins and Alliance nominee Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on Tuesday.

The ranked votes will come into play if no candidate cracks 50% of the statewide vote.

Maine is also one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district.

The 1st Congressional District is heavily Democratic, but Trump won the 2nd Congressional District by a wide margin in 2016.

