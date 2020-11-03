Many Vermonters choose to make in-person appearance at polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a year when many have already cast their ballots long before Election Day, Vermont polling locations are not nearly as busy as years past. With over 260,000 ballots cast early, it represents 80-percent of the turnout in the last presidential election.

Election Day 2020 -- and even in a pandemic where all registred voters received ballots in the mail, many Vermonters were still hitting the polls Tuesday. “Wanted to get out and vote,” said Brian Kelly of Colchester.

“Just out here to do my duty as a citizen and do what’s right and vote,” said Bill Lacroix of Colchester

The polls are looking a little different this year, including social-distancing and mask requirements while you fill out your ballot.

“It hasn’t been as busy in person, but obviously we have counted a ton of absentee ballots,” said Colin McNeil, the acting Ward 6 clerk in Burlington.

About 80 percent of all votes cast will be put through an optical scanner that reads the votes but also holds onto the ballot in case a recount is needed.

“The way that the machines work -- if you were to get the correct ballot and put it in the wrong machine -- it would catch it,” explained John Sonnick, a voting official in Essex.

So what brought people out to vote this year? Some, like Alana Plump of Colchester, said they were voting on issues. “I’m here to vote for myself and for people that can’t vote, and my friends and family members that are in the LGBQ+ community and the minority populations,” Plump said.

“Abortion -- I am very against abortion and just our First and Second Amendment rights,” said Molly Jesse of Essex.

“Definitely climate change is a big one -- it’s scary to think that people don’t believe in it,” said Olivia Allegra, a University of Vermont student.

Some had a specific race they were interested in. “Presidential election, for sure. The lieutenant governor race is pretty interesting,” said Brian Kelly of Colchester.

“It was President Trump, and also trying to support our local Republican candidates,” said Richard Jessie of Essex.

“More than anything else -- to vote Trump out,” said Joe Teegarden of Essex

But for some like John Nagle of Colchester -- they just wanted to be sure their vote counts. “This year was a little different -- there were no stickers. Now, I have to prove to my boss where I was all day,” he said.

After weeks of unsubstantiated claims from President Trump over the validity of mail-in voting, we asked voters if they had concerns about the election process which drove them to appear in person.

“Everybody that had concerns about being safe -- shouldn’t. It was very orderly. There was hand sanitizer and things were good,” Lacroix said.

“I live across the street and I didn’t want to clog up any mail when I could very easily come here,” said Erin Johnson.

“You can come in and if you have any concerns about how the election is working, we have designated areas where you can come and watch, observe any of the behavior that you think could be concerning because the integrity of the election is the most important thing,” Sonnick said.

“I think there is going to be violence one way or another,” said Molly Jesse

The Vt. Secretary of State’s Office says so far there have been no issues with voting.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and that’s when the votes will get counted officially through the scanners.

