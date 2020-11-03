Advertisement

National Sandwich Day observances in Vermont

Cat Viglienzoni went to Healthy Living in Williston to speak with Colby Norman about how they're putting a vegan spin on a Vietnamese classic -- bahn mi.
Cat Viglienzoni went to Healthy Living in Williston to speak with Colby Norman about how they're putting a vegan spin on a Vietnamese classic -- bahn mi.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to Tuesday’s national election, it also happens to be National Sandwich Day.

Whether you stack it high or thin, the day recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items. The sandwich is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the inventor of the sandwich. Before being known as sandwiches, the food seems just to have been called bread and meat or bread and cheese. And there are plenty of American classics -- BLT, PB&J, po’boys, cheesesteaks -- but restaurants are getting creative to keep people interested.

Cat Viglienzoni went to Healthy Living in Williston to speak with Colby Norman about how they’re putting a vegan spin on the Vietnamese classic --bahn mi.

