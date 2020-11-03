Advertisement

Republican Gov. Phil Scott votes for Democrat Joe Biden

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott casts his ballot in his hometown of Berlin on Election Day.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott casts his ballot in his hometown of Berlin on Election Day.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott voted in his hometown of Berlin this Election Day.

And the Republican cast his ballot for president for Democrat Joe Biden.

Scott said he made the decision last week to vote for Vice President Biden after weeks of soul searching and says it’s important to put country before policy.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor hopes to continue his 20-year political career as he seeks reelection for a third term. He faces Democrat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

