Republican Gov. Phil Scott votes for Democrat Joe Biden

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott voted in his hometown of Berlin this Election Day.

And the Republican cast his ballot for president for Democrat Joe Biden.

Scott said he made the decision last week to vote for Vice President Biden after weeks of soul searching and says it’s important to put country before policy.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor hopes to continue his 20-year political career as he seeks reelection for a third term. He faces Democrat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

