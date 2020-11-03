Advertisement

Snow tires in short supply

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday’s snow serves as a reminder that it’s time to get your snow tires on. But you better not wait because they are in short supply.

“Yes, I was worried this morning that they’re not on yet,” Amy Wanser said.

That was a worry for many Vermonters when they woke up to snow.

“I’ve had about 60 phone calls,” said Camie Brunell, the officer manager at Ted’s Car Kare in Waterbury.

Brunell says they are booking about three to four weeks out.

Chaney Noyes, the general manager for Noyes Automotive in South Burlington, says they are booking up quickly, too.

“We’re already booked almost through, already all the way through next week, you’re talking about the 16th, is the week that we’re booking into. I’m sure that by the end of this week, we will probably be full for that week,” Noyes said.

Snow season is here in Vermont, and that means slippery road conditions. Now, snow tires are in high demand as usual for this time of year, but what’s different is that they are in low supply. That’s because many manufacturers across the world had to shut down because of the pandemic back in early spring.

“Usually we see tire stocks beginning to run out at the turn of the new year, I think we’re going to be four to five weeks ahead on that. So you can look to start seeing tire stocks running at the beginning of December,” Noyes said.

“I would say if you’re worried, figure out what you’re gonna do now because it’s better to get it done and over with now even if you think you don’t need them yet. Because mid-December there might not be anything available for you,” Brunell said.

If you haven’t gotten your winter tires yet, make some calls, don’t wait. At most shops you can order your tires ahead of time so you can make sure you have them in hand, you don’t have to wait until the date of your appointment to buy them.

