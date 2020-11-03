Advertisement

Voters head to the polls this Election Day

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Election Day and while many people have already cast their vote, many voters were seen lining up at polling locations early Tuesday morning.

We have some last minute reminders before you head out the door and head down to the polls.

  • It is important to remember that you can’t wear political apparel to the polls.
  • If you are registering on Tuesday, make sure you have a valid form of ID like a driver’s license or a bank statement.
  • If you already voted by mail, you cannot vote again that would be a federal crime, so if you mailed it or summited it you should be all set.
  • The polls are open until 7 p.m.
  • Make sure you don’t forget a pen when you’re headed out and wear your mask.
  • All ballots must be in on Tuesday night to be counted
  • Vermont law does not allow people to fix “defective ballots,” so make sure you follow the instructions.

WCAX talked with voters and found some say there are exercising their right to vote and for others, it’s for the first time.

“It’s the election, you always have to vote, its part of our duty every year," said Travis Counter.

“It’s my first time to vote, so I’m really excited about it and it is really important to. I just became a citizen and I am looking forward to it, I hope it will bring a bit of change," said Maryam Counter.

Others we spoke with had one big thing on their mind when voting.

“We are in a mess right now," said Donald MacDonald.

“COVID-19," said Ben Smith.

“COVID above all else,” said Edward Preston.

But there has been more than just COVID driving ballots into town clerks.

Ellen Andersen, an associate professor of political science at the University of Vermont says early voting turnout has been extraordinary, with records set all over the nation.

Out of the more than 452,538 ballots sent out this year, more than 260,000 have been received back early. You can make sure your ballot was received by clicking here.

She says she expects numbers to keep climbing. But she says while voters aligning with a political party consider this one of the most important elections of their lifetime, moderates, are showing up as well.

“The Independents, and more people classify themselves as independents than classify themselves as Democrats or as Republicans its the biggest group of people. They’re turning out in enormous waves and independents are the people who usually don’t vote so its not about partisan antipathy," said Anderson.

Andersen says that having a political philosophy is good as is partisanship but democracy runs into trouble when it becomes less about liking your candidate and more about disliking the other party.

They call that negative partisanship and that is something Andersen says is a problem in the long-term.

“Having sort of a political philosophy that you believe in and a set of things that you want to get done and a group of people that come together to push that philosophy that is in a small “d” democratic sense that is a really good thing. Negative partisanship though is not about liking your guys, but about hating the other guys," said Andersen.

Andersen says negative partisanship has increased dramatically in the last 4-8 years and that has greatly altered the landscape of politics and how people vote.

