Advertisement

Younger workers help staff polls due to COVID concerns

Some younger workers are staffing the polls in Vermont this year due to COVID concerns.
Some younger workers are staffing the polls in Vermont this year due to COVID concerns.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Because of the pandemic, many polling places are being staffed by younger poll workers this year.

At Ward 2 in Rutland City, poll workers say they have been busy this Election Day even with so many people voting early.

It is the first time working an election for Marisa Kiefaber and Devon Neary. Kiefaber says she volunteered knowing that many older folks who normally staff the polls don’t feel comfortable because of the coronavirus. She is also a fifth-grade teacher whose students learned remotely Tuesday.

“I usually bring my students down to the polling area to see the election taking place. They weren’t able to do that this year, so I decided to come, take the day off and work the polls instead so I can talk to my future voters about what it’s really like,” Kiefaber said.

“I figured it would be a really good chance to get involved and give back to the community and also just learn more about the process because it’s really interesting and it seems as though now, more than ever, we should really have that confidence in the system,” Neary said.

Neary said working this Election Day has helped him feel more confident our elections are run fairly.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Mainers using ranked voting for president for first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A historic election is taking place in Maine, where voters are using a ranked-choice voting system to determine the state’s electoral votes for the first time in U.S. history.

National

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

Politics

Towns, cities prepare polls for in-person voting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
If you chose to hit the polls in person on Tuesday, Election Day will look very different this year. So what are towns doing to get ready? Our Ike Bendavid went to Williston to find out.

Politics

How are Vermont elections shaping up?

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How are Vermont elections shaping up? Our Celine McArthur spoke with a political analyst on what's needed to get the win.

Latest News

News

How are Vermont elections shaping up?

Updated: 20 hours ago
How are Vermont elections shaping up? Our Celine McArthur spoke with a political analyst on what's needed to get the win.

Politics

Recap of big Northern New York races

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A brief look at the top three races in our region of New York's North Country.

Politics

Last-minute campaigning by Gray, Milne in closely contested race

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
In what could be the most closely contested race for statewide office in Vermont, Molly Gray and Scott Milne are looking for your vote to become the next lieutenant governor. Our Dom Amato takes a look at the intense campaign in this unusual election year.

Politics

2018 election results illustrate where 2020 governor face-off may be most contested: visualization

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX parses voter data from the Vermont Secretary of State's Office to illustrate at the town level how Vermont's voters responded to the candidates in various elections for a variety of offices.

Politics

Scott and Zuckerman say future of Vermont now in voters’ hands

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
It's the final push for candidates vying for your vote seeking Vermont's top job. Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at what these last few hours look like for Republican Gov. Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Politics

Vermont sees record-breaking early voting

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST
|
By WCAX News Team
Tens of thousands of Vermonters have voted early ahead of this Election Day.