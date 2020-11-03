Younger workers help staff polls due to COVID concerns

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Because of the pandemic, many polling places are being staffed by younger poll workers this year.

At Ward 2 in Rutland City, poll workers say they have been busy this Election Day even with so many people voting early.

It is the first time working an election for Marisa Kiefaber and Devon Neary. Kiefaber says she volunteered knowing that many older folks who normally staff the polls don’t feel comfortable because of the coronavirus. She is also a fifth-grade teacher whose students learned remotely Tuesday.

“I usually bring my students down to the polling area to see the election taking place. They weren’t able to do that this year, so I decided to come, take the day off and work the polls instead so I can talk to my future voters about what it’s really like,” Kiefaber said.

“I figured it would be a really good chance to get involved and give back to the community and also just learn more about the process because it’s really interesting and it seems as though now, more than ever, we should really have that confidence in the system,” Neary said.

Neary said working this Election Day has helped him feel more confident our elections are run fairly.

