Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a winter wonderland this morning! Here in the Champlain Valley some of us only picked up an inch or two of snow, while there was about a foot of snow in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

The fast-moving clipper system moved quickly off the the east, and we’ve seen a couple of brief sunny breaks this afternoon. Winds are settling down as well.

Overnight tonight a warm front will bring some clouds and a few flurries and will also be ushering in some much milder weather.

After all of this wintry weather, it will be a shock to the system when our temperatures warm up for the end of the week! The sun will be back and temperatures will climb to near 60 on Thursday and Friday, and will reach the mid 60s over the weekend. We may even make a run at the 70 degree mark early next week.

You know it’s going to be a long winter, so be sure to take advantage of this mild weather coming up!

