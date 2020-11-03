Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, Happy Election Day, and Happy . . . Winter? Many of us got our first accumulating snow yesterday and overnight. But no, it is not winter yet - just a preview. We have a serious warm-up on the way as we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The fast-moving clipper system that brought us that blanket of snow is quickly moving off to the east. Any lingering snow showers in the morning will come to an end, and it will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. It will still be blustery early on, but the wind will settle down later in the day.

A warm front will move in overnight with some clouds a possibly a flurry or two. Once that front moves north of the Canadian border, skies will clear, and it will be mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon. The wind will shift around to the south and it will turn breezy, with that south wind bringing in warmer air. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year.

Then get ready for a stretch of mainly sunny, increasingly warm weather through the weekend and into the start of next week. It will be near 60 on Thursday & Friday, and into the mid-60s over the weekend. We may even make a run at the 70 degree mark early next week.

Until then, we still have to deal with the effects of this winter preview, so take it easy on the roads. Be especially careful of bridges, which freeze up quicker than roadways this time of year. -Gary

