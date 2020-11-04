2020 Vermont Election Returns Data Visualization

This display allows you to see the data as it is processed by the Vermont Secretary of State's Office. Accordingly, this data is not official until certified by the Secretary of State's Office, which will not occur until after November 3, 2020. Select the map display by clicking or tapping on the choices below.



2020 U.S. President 2020 Trump Heat Map 2020 Biden Heat Map

2020 VT Governor 2020 Scott Heat Map 2020 Zuckerman Heat Map

2020 VT Lt. Governor 2020 Gray Heat Map 2020 Milne Heat Map

2020 VT Senate Balance of Power 2020 VT House Balance of Power 2020 Turnout Heat Map Vermont Gores