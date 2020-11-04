Analysis: Vermont election night takeaways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican Gov. Phil Scott waltzed to a third term on Tuesday, while Democratic newcomer Molly Gray was elected Vermont’s fourth female lieutenant governor. And in the upset of the evening, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson appeared headed for defeat.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz about these big stories and the other big Vermont election night takeaways.

