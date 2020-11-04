Balancing the pros and cons of lampricide treatments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Treatments to kill off a pesky parasite in Lake Champlain may be helping fish.

Vermont wildlife officials last month confirmed a record-breaking lake trout caught in Lake Champlain and officials believe it’s proof that sea lamprey control methods are working.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Steve Smith at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, to learn more about the fish and the pros and cons of lampricide treatments.

Related Stories:

Record fish proof Lake Champlain sea lamprey control program working

Record lake trout caught in Lake Champlain

Wildlife Watch: Monitoring Lake Champlain’s landlocked Atlantic salmon

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.